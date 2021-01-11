Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards launch for third year with nominations now open

Published: 11th January 2021 13:01

A popular city awards ceremony that marks International Women's Day and celebrates inspirational women has launched for its third year and is now open for nominations.

The Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards is hosted by Pamodzi Creatives.

Nominations opened on Saturday 9th January, with people able to put forward a person that they feel has had a positive impact on their community.

Due to the pandemic, there will be more community-focused awards within the 10 categories, including The Arts, Outstanding Elder, Inspirational Young Person, Inspirational Role Model, Health, Business, Sport, Community Activism, Volunteering and Other.

Instead of winners of each category, there will be recipients.

Roni said: "Our award recipients are not winners in the traditional sense. We are not celebrating the most elite performers, but those who make a positive impact to their respective community.

"Behind every woman or girl there is a tribe of people supporting her in different ways, so the award is the product of that whole tribe."

The selection panel will choose a shortlist in early February and recipients will be notified in the week commencing February 15.

The panel is made up of six trailblazers, who are all women that have consistently stood out in their fields. The judges include Lou Lou Whitmore, who runs Love Southsea, Alison Lee from Biscoes Solicitors and Helen Atkinson, who is director of public health for Portsmouth City Council.

Although the event usually welcomes in around 400 people, the ceremony was not able to go ahead physically this year due to Covid restrictions, but founder Roni Edwards didn't want to let that stop it from going ahead.

She said: "Now more than ever, it's important for us to be able to celebrate inspirational people.

"We're so grateful for the crowdfunding support that enabled this to still happen, as well as the fantastic support from local organisations and the sponsorship from Biscoes Solicitors."

The awards are being held online on Sunday 7th March, coinciding with International Women's Day on the 8th March.

It will be hosted by singer-songwriter Amba Tremain and artist and activist ‘Fabulous Josh' at the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth but will be filmed and held online.

The awards are in partnership with Portsmouth HIVE and Pamodzi is also supporting the Teach Portsmouth Awards Live - a new digital awards ceremony for Portsmouth's teachers, support teams and leaders.

Nominations close on February 5 and anyone can nominate someone they feel has made a positive impact on their community through the Pamodzi website, www.pamodzicreatives.com.

