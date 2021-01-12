Tribute paid to man who died in collision in Portsmouth

Published: 12th January 2021 14:32

The family of a man who died following a collision at the junction of Copnor Road and Torrington Road, Portsmouth, have paid tribute to him.

Hampshire Constabulary Officers were called to the collision, involving a Mini Cooper and a Vespa Piaggio scooter, at 11.21pm on Tuesday 29 December.

The rider of the scooter, Benjamin Ringe, 30, of Copnor Road, Portsmouth, died from his injuries.

Paying tribute to him today, his family said: "Ben will be deeply missed and forever loved by all of his family, friends and all that have had the pleasure of knowing him."

His twin brother added: "The best twin anyone could ever ask for. Love you always my brother."

Ben's partner said: "No words can describe how heartbroken we are to have to say goodbye to you. You are an amazing dad and a great step-dad. We love you so much and will miss you more than you will ever know. You will always be my best friend and my soulmate."

Officers are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision, and urge that anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 44200499342.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.