https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Tribute paid to man who died in collision in Portsmouth

Published: 12th January 2021 14:32
The family of a man who died following a collision at the junction of Copnor Road and Torrington Road, Portsmouth, have paid tribute to him.

Hampshire Constabulary Officers were called to the collision, involving a Mini Cooper and a Vespa Piaggio scooter, at 11.21pm on Tuesday 29 December.

The rider of the scooter, Benjamin Ringe, 30, of Copnor Road, Portsmouth, died from his injuries.

Paying tribute to him today, his family said: "Ben will be deeply missed and forever loved by all of his family, friends and all that have had the pleasure of knowing him."

His twin brother added: "The best twin anyone could ever ask for. Love you always my brother."

Ben's partner said: "No words can describe how heartbroken we are to have to say goodbye to you. You are an amazing dad and a great step-dad. We love you so much and will miss you more than you will ever know. You will always be my best friend and my soulmate."

Officers are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision, and urge that anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 44200499342.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Student Voice | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies