Police appeal for witnesses and information following the death of a 26-year-old man in Buckland

Published: 12th January 2021 14:56

Hampshire Constabulary are continuing their enquiries into the death of a 26-year-old man in Buckland yesterday afternoon (Monday 11 January).

Officers were called to Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, at 12.43pm to reports of a serious assault, and found that a 26-year-old man had been stabbed.

Crews from South Central Ambulance Service also attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody today whilst the investigation into this incident progresses.

Detective Inspector Matt Gillooly of Hampshire Constabulary's Major Crime Unit said: "A man lost his life yesterday so we must ensure we do everything to gather all potential evidence so that the person responsible is brought to justice.

"We understand that members of the public will be concerned about what has happened. We would like to reassure you that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the community.

"Officers remain in the area today carrying out enquiries in order to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident. If anyone has any concerns, please come and speak to us."

Hampshire Constabulary are looking to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something, or those with CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference number 44210011248, or report online via this link.

