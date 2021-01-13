https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Water consults on plans to grow its community partnership

Published: 13th January 2021 11:26
Portsmouth Water is developing a Community Partnership with its local communities in a bid to achieve more together – and is keen to hear everyone’s views.

The water company, which has supplied local communities for more than 160 years, has produced a leaflet and film to outline the partnership and created an online survey to gather feedback.

It wants to extend its work with communities, schools, charities and local environmental initiatives, to go beyond its daily work ensuring a reliable supply of drinking water for future generations.

This could involve doing more to support wildlife, create education and training opportunities and lend a hand to vulnerable customers.

The Community Partnership is being led by employees on the company’s Young Person’s Board, which supports younger staff to give valuable input into the future role of the company.

Sam Dawson, Chair of the Young Person’s Board said:

“Ultimately, we just want to help our communities and work together in partnership, to achieve greater things for the whole society.”

“For Portsmouth Water, working with our community has always been part of our DNA and this partnership aims to show our commitment to continuously improving the way we do this to enrich both our community and our company.”

“To do this well, we now want to take our Community Partnership into the community to hear people’s views and make sure we know what’s important to them.”

Examples of where the company and communities can achieve more together include:

· Using water wisely – at home and work, supported with advice and tools

· Making the company aware of vulnerable customers so they can get the help they need

· Sharing information on leaks to help the company fix them more quickly and save water

· Providing honest feedback so the company can continue to learn and improve.

People can find more information on the partnership, watch a short film and fill in a survey online at portsmouthwater.co.uk. Just click here

For more information contact Ian Limb, Head of Human Resources. Telephone 07850 775578, e-mail: i.limb@portsmouthwater.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Student Voice | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies