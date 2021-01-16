Proposal to make Portsmouth a more EV friendly city

Published: 16th January 2021 11:54

A recommendation to develop Portsmouth's electric vehicle off-street charging programme will be presented for approval at Portsmouth City Council's Traffic & Transportation Cabinet Member Decision Meeting this month.

Following the review of a three-year trial measuring usage of electric vehicle (EV) charge points at three of its car parks, the council will propose that further action is taken to move Portsmouth towards becoming a more EV-friendly destination through a city-wide off-street charge point programme.

The proposals include increasing permanent charge point provision for council-owned car parks.

If the recommendations are approved, council officers will begin a feasibility exercise to ensure that a network for off-street charging can be developed to meet the needs of residents, businesses and visitors. It is hoped that a more attractive infrastructure network will encourage drivers of more polluting petrol and diesel vehicles to make the switch to electric.

The exercise will consider parking locations and the types and numbers of charge points required to meet rising demand in the city, achieve recommended standards and provide best value for money.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said: "Our aim, through the off-street trial, was to understand current usage and support a more permanent charging infrastructure for commuters and visitors. I hope that this will encourage cleaner vehicles and promote Portsmouth as an EV-friendly city and I look forward to reading the recommendations ahead of this month's meeting".

If the recommendations of the paper are approved, the council will begin a feasibility study into other off-street locations. The review will include charge point provision at Park & Ride and will consider other council-owned pay and display, business park, housing and leisure sites which include areas of employment and tourism.

