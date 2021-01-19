Man sentenced to five years and six months in prison after Havant assault

Published: 19th January 2021 09:14

A man has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison after stabbing a 22-year-old man three times in an altercation at an address in Havant.

Harry Vincent, 22, of Dunsbury Way, Havant, was found guilty of a charge of wounding with intent and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 15 January for sentencing.

This follows an incident on April 7 2019, when an argument between Vincent and a friend resulted in Vincent stabbing the victim three times, resulting in lacerations to his left leg, right leg and right wrist which required stitches. He has since made a full recovery.

Detective Constable Carla-Marie Moore said: “This was a serious assault that could easily have had more serious consequences.

“Thankfully, assaults of this type are rare and I hope that this sentence reassures the public that this type of crime will not be tolerated in Havant.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.