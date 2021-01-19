https://analytics.google.
Man sentenced to five years and six months in prison after Havant assault

Published: 19th January 2021 09:14
A man has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison after stabbing a 22-year-old man three times in an altercation at an address in Havant.

Harry Vincent, 22, of Dunsbury Way, Havant, was found guilty of a charge of wounding with intent and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 15 January for sentencing.

This follows an incident on April 7 2019, when an argument between Vincent and a friend resulted in Vincent stabbing the victim three times, resulting in lacerations to his left leg, right leg and right wrist which required stitches. He has since made a full recovery.

Detective Constable Carla-Marie Moore said: “This was a serious assault that could easily have had more serious consequences.

“Thankfully, assaults of this type are rare and I hope that this sentence reassures the public that this type of crime will not be tolerated in Havant.”

