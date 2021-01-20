Nominate your Portsmouth pandemic heroes for special civic awards

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth is calling on people in the city to nominate those who have gone the extra mile during the pandemic for a Coronavirus Civic Award. Residents have until Friday 12 February to recommend their pandemic heroes for special recognition from the city of Portsmouth.

From healthcare workers and teachers, to supermarket staff, local businesses, community volunteers and neighbours who have gone the extra mile, the Coronavirus Civic Awards will recognise the outstanding contribution people in Portsmouth have made and are still making to support others through the pandemic.

Anybody can nominate a person, group or organisation that has played an exceptional role during the coronavirus crisis. A Youth Civic Award will also be presented to a young person who has undertaken something extraordinary during the pandemic.

The fantastic work of all nominees will be recognised with a certificate from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth. Civic Award recipients will be selected by an independent panel, which will include representatives from Portsmouth's public health team as well as members of the local business community and voluntary sector.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Rob Wood, comments: "People in Portsmouth have made an extraordinary effort to support one another through these incredibly challenging times. We've seen people put themselves at risk to care for the vulnerable, carry out essential jobs and keep crucial services running. We know that neighbours have pulled together to keep spirits up, that businesses have offered much needed help in the community, and people have found new ways to connect and stay active while we've all stayed at home. The community effort has been tremendous. With these awards we want to celebrate examples of local heroism and remind everyone how Portsmouth comes together in times of crisis as we continue to deal with the challenges of the pandemic."

To nominate a person, group, business or community organisation please email lordmayorsoffice@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 07958 352228 to request a nomination form. The closing date for nominations is Friday 12 February 2021.

