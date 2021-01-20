https://analytics.google.
Witness appeal following burglary in Southsea

Published: 20th January 2021 14:57
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at an address in Southsea on Monday 18 January.

Officers were called at 10:04pm to a report that the front door of a house on Trevor Road had been broken and entry gained to the property. It is currently not clear if anything was taken. Nobody was hurt.

A silver Astra was seen in the area at the time.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen or heard anything. They are also seeking CCTV footage which may assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, reference 44210020727.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

