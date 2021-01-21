Voting safely at this year’s elections

Published: 21st January 2021 11:24

Plans are underway for elections this year where residents in Portsmouth will have their say on who represents them at the council elections and who will serve as Police and Crime Commissioner for the Hampshire police area.

Portsmouth City Council is calling on residents to be prepared to vote by making sure they are registered to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Although the elections aren't for another few months, the council is preparing to help people stay safe while casting their vote.

There are a number of ways for residents to have their say in the elections - they can vote in a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone they trust to vote on their behalf, which is known as a proxy vote.

David Williams, chief executive of Portsmouth City Council, said:

“The elections this year are very important – they’re an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Portsmouth.

“We’re thinking about these elections now so that, however you choose to cast your vote, you can do so safely.

"All people eligible to vote can vote by post so long as they register to do so in time. If you’re thinking about voting by post, we encourage you to apply now to not miss the deadline. This will make sure your application is processed early, and your postal vote can be sent to you more quickly.

"We’re putting arrangements in place to help you stay safe at the polling station; you can expect many of the measures you’ve become used to in shops and banks over recent months, such as hand sanitiser, floor markings and face coverings. But you also have the option to apply to vote by post or by proxy.”

Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration and guidance at the Electoral Commission said:

“The choice on how to vote at the next elections is yours – you can have your say in person, by post or by proxy.

“It’s easy to apply and you can find out how by visiting the Electoral Commission website.

“You need to be registered to vote in order to have a say at the elections – the easiest way to register is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote”

Local council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections are currently scheduled for 6 May 2021, and will include those postponed in May 2020. This date may be subject to change.

Residents can visit the FAQ page on the website at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/localelections2021 to find out more about the local elections. The page will be updated with new information as it becomes available. Any residents who have questions can also contact their local elections team at elections@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or on 023 9283 4074.

