Man arrested for string of offences in Portsmouth

Published: 22nd January 2021 09:46

Officers investigating a number of burglaries in Portsmouth have arrested a man on suspicion of several offences.

The 18-year-old from Winchester was arrested yesterday (Wednesday 20 January) on suspicion of:

Two aggravated burglaries

Dwelling burglary with intent to steal

Theft

Possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place

Two threats to kill

Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

The arrest is in relation to the following incidents:

On Wednesday 16 December at approximately 9.20pm, a man pulled up next to another car at traffic lights on Fratton Road and made threatening gestures with a knife. He also swerved into the victim’s car, causing damage to the front of the vehicle.

On Monday 11 January at around 1.20am, a group of men forced entry into a property on Cressy Road and demanded money from the occupants. The men left without taking anything. No-one was injured.

On Monday 18 January at around 10.05pm, the front door of a house was broken and entry was gained into an address on Trevor Road. Nothing was taken and nobody was hurt.

He has been remanded in custody in relation to the offence which took place in December and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27 January.

He has been granted conditional bail in relation to the offences which occurred in January while enquiries continue.

