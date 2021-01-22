Explore the Universe from home at Virtual Stargazing 2021

Published: 22nd January 2021 18:04

The current national lockdown may have disrupted many of our usual forms of entertainment, but one thing it does not restrict us from is viewing the night sky from the comfort of our homes.

The Virtual Pompey Stargazing 2021 event is taking advantage of this, with a range of exciting, interactive events from 25 to 31 January.

Pompey Stargazing is usually held at Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, but this year they are offering multiple, virtual events throughout the week, which allows more people to get involved with the action.

The events, run by the University of Portsmouth's Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation (ICG), are free and tickets for each of the events are available on Eventbrite.

There is a variety of interactive sessions for the whole family such as, public talks on gravitational waves and the early universe, one-to-one sessions for visually impaired people with the Tactile Universe project and child-friendly interactive sessions on galaxies, light, planets and blackholes.

This allows children to add to their lockdown home schooling with an exciting, educational, exploration of our universe.

An audio guide to the night sky will also be available to download for free. Members of the ICG will then be live on Facebook to discuss the stars people may have seen and answer any questions, each evening from 8pm.

Event organiser Dr Jennifer Gupta hopes the event will provide people with some much-needed escapism: "With everything that's happened over the last 10 to 11 months, being able to go outside and look up at the stars has been so good for my mental well-being, and I'd love for others to experience that."

For more information, visit the Virtual Pompey Stargazing 2021 page on the University of Portsmouth website.

