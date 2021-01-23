Police appeal following robbery on Albert Road, Southsea

Published: 23rd January 2021 14:21

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Southsea on Monday 18 January.

At 2.15am, a man was approached on the corner of Albert Road and Waverley Road by two men who assaulted him and threatened him with a knife before taking his bike.

They then left with the bike and went down Waverley Road. The victim was not injured.

Oficers would like to speak with two men, seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident.

The first man is described as:

Aged between 16 and 18-years-old

White

6ft tall

Of slender build

Wearing a black puffer coat, black hoody, black gloves, black face mask and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second man is described as:

Aged between 16 and 18-years-old

White

6ft tall

Of slender build

Wearing a black puffer coat, black baggy tracksuit bottoms, a black face mask and gloves.

The stolen bike is a 2018 red Mondraker mountain bike with blue handlebars and grips (pictured).

Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw/heard something suspicious, or maybe you have CCTV footage of the area?

Or perhaps you’ve been offered a bike similar to the one pictured for sale recently?

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210019478.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

