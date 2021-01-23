https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Police appeal following robbery on Albert Road, Southsea

Published: 23rd January 2021 14:21
Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Southsea on Monday 18 January.

At 2.15am, a man was approached on the corner of Albert Road and Waverley Road by two men who assaulted him and threatened him with a knife before taking his bike.

They then left with the bike and went down Waverley Road. The victim was not injured.

Oficers would like to speak with two men, seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident.

The first man is described as:

  • Aged between 16 and 18-years-old
  • White
  • 6ft tall
  • Of slender build
  • Wearing a black puffer coat, black hoody, black gloves, black face mask and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second man is described as:

  • Aged between 16 and 18-years-old
  • White
  • 6ft tall
  • Of slender build
  • Wearing a black puffer coat, black baggy tracksuit bottoms, a black face mask and gloves.

The stolen bike is a 2018 red Mondraker mountain bike with blue handlebars and grips (pictured).

 


 

Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw/heard something suspicious, or maybe you have CCTV footage of the area?

Or perhaps you’ve been offered a bike similar to the one pictured for sale recently?

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210019478.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Student Voice | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies