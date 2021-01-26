Witness appeal following assault in Southsea

Published: 26th January 2021 17:59

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on St James’s Road, Southsea, on Friday 22 January.

At 6.20pm, the victim, a 44-year-old man, was approached by another man who had just gotten out of his vehicle, which was parked outside the Premier store.

The man then assaulted the victim numerous times outside of the Spar store next door, leaving him with significant bruising, cuts and swelling to his face.

The victim went to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he received treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 35-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest and released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Perhaps you have CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44210025857.

