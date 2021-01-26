Can you help us find a missing boy believed to be in Portsmouth?

Published: 26th January 2021 18:05

Can you help Police find missing Ryan?

The 15-year-old was last seen around 4pm on Tuesday 19 January in South London and Police are concerned for his welfare.

Ryan is now believed to be in the Portsmouth area and officers have been making extensive enquiries to try and locate him. Police are now turning to the public for assistance.

He is described as being black, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build and with black braided hair and a moustache. He is often seen wearing sporty clothing.

If you have seen Ryan, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 101, quoting the reference 44210025712.

