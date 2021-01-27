Witness appeal following serious assaults in Southsea

Published: 27th January 2021 11:01

Officers are appealing for witnesses after two men were seriously assaulted on Margate Road, Southsea, on Monday 25 January.

Police were called at 10.05pm to a report that two men had been stabbed.

Officers attended and found a 20-year-old man with injuries to his shoulder and abdomen.

He was transported to Southampton General Hospital where he has undergone surgery and remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 28-year-old man received injuries to his upper left shoulder and also went to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Nicola Burton of Hampshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “We understand that members of the public will be concerned about what has happened. We would like to reassure you that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the community.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries in order to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident. If anyone has any concerns, please come and speak to us.”

Hampshire Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Perhaps you have CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area at the time?

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police on 101, quoting 44210029432 or Operation Ferris.

