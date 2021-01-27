Assurance sought on COVID-19 vaccination in Portsmouth

Published: 27th January 2021 11:43

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, has sent the following letter to the Prime Minister seeking assurance that every resident in Portsmouth who should be offered the COVID-19 vaccination will receive an invitation.

Dear Prime Minister,

Re: Covid vaccinations for residents of Portsmouth

I am writing to ask for your assurance that every resident of Portsmouth who should be offered a Covid vaccination will be offered one. I am concerned that some people who need a vaccination may be missed off the invitations.

To be able to combat this terrible disease we have to protect the most vulnerable in society. Our local residents who are older or have health conditions are much more likely to get seriously ill and therefore will need a vaccination.

Please could I have your reassurance that no-one in Portsmouth will be omitted from being offered their vaccination.

Yours sincerely

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE

Leader of the Council

