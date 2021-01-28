Portsmouth's adult social care set for £2.8m boost

Published: 28th January 2021 12:53

Adult social care services in Portsmouth are set for a £2.8m boost if revenue budget proposals for the city are approved.

Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet will be considering budget plans that help address the significant pressures being experienced in social care and safeguard mental health services.

The revenue budget is the money spent on the day-to-day running of council services and separate from the capital budget used for one-off improvement projects.

Cllr Matthew Winnington the council's Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing & Social Care, said: "There is a national issue with adult social care services being stretched and I'm delighted we've been able to find the funds to bolster services in Portsmouth.

"People have told us this is an area they want us to put money towards, I'm particularly pleased we're safeguarding mental health services which are more vital than ever as people cope with the pressures of the pandemic and lockdown."

The extra money for adult social care will come from a three per cent rise in council tax government has allowed specifically to fund social care services. This is in addition to a two percent general increase in council tax, meaning Portsmouth residents will see a total five per cent increase, equivalent to £1.08 per week for the average Portsmouth home.

The proposed changes comes after more than two thirds of respondents to the council's budget consultation indicated they would support the extra increase for adult social care.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of the council said: "No one wants to increase council tax but unfortunately we have no choice, we'd rather have had funding directly from government but that's not an option we've been offered. The two per cent general increase basically covers annual inflation so is needed just to allow us to continue what we're already doing. It's heartening to see so much support from residents for the council tax increase to fund adult social care, I'm glad they understand the pressure this area is under and how much people rely on these services."

The budget also sees plans for £1.3m of savings from across the council, 77 per cent of these have been made through efficiencies and increasing income generation involving no reduction in service to residents.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader of the council, said: "The entire council is dedicated to finding ways we can continue to work in better ways and use the budget we have to keep essential frontline services open. We needed to make £1m saving this year because of cost pressures across essential care services but we've gone a bit further than that to allow us to do more for residents including doubling the number of homes that are part of our food waste recycling scheme."

The budget proposals go before Cabinet on 2 February and if approved will progress to the Full Council meeting on 9 February for a final decision.

