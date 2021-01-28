https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

COVID-19 Vaccination Update from Health and Care Portsmouth

Published: 28th January 2021 14:10
Those aged 70 and over and those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable can now start to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

Don't worry if you, or someone you know, is aged over 80 and is still waiting to receive it. You haven't been missed. The NHS will be in touch to invite you to your vaccine appointment.

To help the NHS deliver this programme please wait for them to contact you. They will let you know when it's your turn to have the vaccine. It's important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.

Those awaiting a vaccination invitation are reminded to make sure you are registered with a GP practice and to ensure your practice has up-to-date contact details for you - especially a mobile phone number if you have one. This makes it quicker and easier for the practice to make contact. There is no need to call them with this information - it can be updated online through the practice website.

For further information about the vaccination programme, you can visit Portsmouth City Council's dedicated website here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Charity News | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies