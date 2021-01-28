COVID-19 Vaccination Update from Health and Care Portsmouth

Published: 28th January 2021 14:10

Those aged 70 and over and those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable can now start to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

Don't worry if you, or someone you know, is aged over 80 and is still waiting to receive it. You haven't been missed. The NHS will be in touch to invite you to your vaccine appointment.

To help the NHS deliver this programme please wait for them to contact you. They will let you know when it's your turn to have the vaccine. It's important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.

Those awaiting a vaccination invitation are reminded to make sure you are registered with a GP practice and to ensure your practice has up-to-date contact details for you - especially a mobile phone number if you have one. This makes it quicker and easier for the practice to make contact. There is no need to call them with this information - it can be updated online through the practice website.

For further information about the vaccination programme, you can visit Portsmouth City Council's dedicated website here.

