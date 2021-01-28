Can you help locate 31-year-old Carl Seymour?

Published: 28th January 2021 15:42

Hampshire Constabulary are looking for help in identifying Carl Seymour, a 31-year-old who is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary that happened in the Fair Oak area on 12th November 2020.

Seymour is from Southampton, although he also has links to Portsmouth and Winchester. Officers believe that he is still residing in Hampshire at this time.



The Constabulary have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.



He is described as:

White

Approximately 5ft 11ins

Medium build

Blue eyes

2 inch scar on right thumb



He has a number of tattoos: one reading ‘LEILA' and two footprints on his left arm, a sleeve on his right arm, a symbol on the right side of his neck and an angel on his back.



Officers believe that he may have recently altered his appearance by shaving off his beard and dying his hair blonde.



If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting Operation Pace or 44200439309.



Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Please dial 999 if a crime is in progress.

