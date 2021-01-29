Three arrests made following stabbings in Southsea

Published: 29th January 2021 11:36

Officers investigating an incident in which two men were stabbed on Margate Road, Southsea, have made three arrests.

They were called at 10.05pm on Monday 25 January to a report that two men had been stabbed.

Officers attended and found a 20-year-old man with injuries to his shoulder and abdomen.

He was transported to Southampton General Hospital where he has undergone surgery and remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 28-year-old man received injuries to his upper left shoulder and also went to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening and he has since left hospital.

Two 23-year-old men from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm.

A 43-year-old man from Bournemouth has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Robert Mitchell said: “We’re continuing with our investigation to try to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We understand that members of the public will be concerned about what has happened. I would like to reassure the community that detectives, specialist search officers and neighbourhood officers are working extremely hard to ensure all lines of enquiry are thoroughly investigated.

“We would ask that anybody with information or who has witnessed the incident calls us on 101 quoting the reference number 44210029432 or Operation Ferris.”

