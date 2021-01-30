Three sentenced to more than thirty years after £6.6million worth of cocaine seized

Published: 30th January 2021 11:05

The following people were sentenced today, 29 January, at Portsmouth Crown Court:

Lee Matthews, 37, of Field Way in Denmead, was sentenced to fifteen years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Jason Jay Stanley, 20, of Passingham Walk in Waterlooville, was sentenced to seven years and six months for conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs after entering a guilty plea.

Robert David Hey, 41, of Upper Arundel Street in Portsmouth, was sentenced to seven years and six months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after entering a guilty plea.

The court heard how on 2 October 2019 officers conducted a proactive stop on Jason Stanley’s vehicle, in which they found 4 kilograms of cocaine.

This then led officers to a lockup at Clamp Farm, Newtown, where a further 68kgs of cocaine, 25kg of amphetamine, along with a handgun, silencer, and fifty rounds of ammunition were seized.

The items were located in a vehicle within the compound, having been concealed in a purpose built hide.

This is the largest single seizure of cocaine ever made by Hampshire Constabulary.

Detective Constable Edward Wiggans said: “This investigation, led by Hampshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit has identified just one of the tiers of a large scale Organised Crime Group.

“These people were likely to have been promised lavish lifestyles and financial security for their families.

“They now face lengthy prison sentences, taking them away from their families. Those at the top of this OCG will continue to make promises, and Hampshire Constabulary will continue to investigate and take action against criminals.”

CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, Andrew Gubbels, said: “We worked with Hampshire Constabulary to ensure we had all the evidence we needed to prosecute these people and present a compelling case based on an extensive examination of mobile phone data and messages.

“This included evidence from encrypted mobile phones and DNA evidence linking Stanley and Matthews to the storage and ‘cutting’ of drugs. We also had evidence demonstrating that Hey was instrumental in arranging the installation of hides and the couriering of drugs all over the UK, not just within the Hampshire region. The weight of this evidence meant that they had no choice but to plead guilty.

“All three played significant roles in an Organised Crime Group. We are pleased to have disrupted the supply of an enormous amount of drugs which would have otherwise found its way in to our community”

We are committed and doing everything we can to tackle drugs and associated crime in our area and keep our communities safe.

If you suspect drug related activity in your area, please get in touch by calling 101. All information could help Hampshire Constabulary catch and convict those who deal drugs to our communities and even the smallest pieces of information can help develop a stronger intelligence picture.

