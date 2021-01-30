Heading for the Charts! Local charity joins forces with holiday favourites to raise vital funds

Published: 30th January 2021 12:49

The Karen Ingram Foundation have announced this week it is partnering with national holiday entertainment experts ‘The Show Shop' to bring it's charity mascot ‘Muddles The Bear's' fundraising adventures to life in the form of a new party dance anthem.

The song, 'Follow Muddles the Bear,' will be available to download and stream from all major digital services including Spotify and iTunes. As well as being the new theme song to be heard at ‘Muddles the Bear' appearances, the song should also help to raise vital funds for the charity for research into Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

‘The Show Shop' are a national company specialising in character mascot shows, stories, theme songs and activities and have a track record of creating memorable experiences within the holiday park sector for up to a million children each year.

Tom Ingram, Founder of the Portsmouth based charity said "We are delighted to have joined forces with ‘The Show Shop' to bring our very own Muddles The Bear's fundraising adventures to life in 2021 and we are thrilled that the creator of national character favourites Sid and Lizzie, for whom I myself have fond memories of seeing as a child, is now also part of Muddles ongoing stories and activities"

"Fundraising with Muddles has been and continues to be a key part of our operations and we are so excited to further expand Muddles' world with a fantastic new party dance which will be released in the new year!''

He added "Martin and the team have very generously donated their time and expertise to this project, and we are extremely grateful for their support.

"Muddles very much represents a childhood innocence to do good in the world and we hope with this new song we can inspire youngsters to put down their video games and help others through acts of fundraising!''

Martin Berger, Director of the Exeter based ‘TheShowShop.co.uk' had this to say about his company's involvement with the charity:

"Having had our own experiences of cancer in our family we were honoured to be approached by Tom and Muddles to help in the creation of a new children's theme song to raise awareness and funds for vital cancer research.

"We were particularly taken by the fun and values that make Muddles such a popular bear and his wonderful adventures fit perfectly with our values which are summed up in our own ethos of #NeverJustAKidsShow.

"When it transpired that Tom was coincidently a life long fan of characters with which I have a thirty-two-year association, it made our partnering all the more perfect and we look forward to assisting Muddles further in his adventures'

‘Follow Muddles The Bear' is now available and can be streamed on Spotify and downloaded from all major digital music platforms including iTunes.

A percentage from all sales will be donated to The Karen Ingram Foundation. The Karen Ingram Foundation was established in 2008 after Tom's mother Karen sadly passed away from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in July of that year, aged just 40 leaving behind husband Mike, Tom (then 13) and younger brother Harry (aged just 10). The Foundation raises funds for research into the blood cancer Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma which is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with around 13,000 new diagnoses each year and 4,700 attributable deaths.

To find out more about the incredible work done by the Foundation, please visit www.kareningram.org

For all your Holiday Entertainment needs please visit www.theshowshop.co.uk

