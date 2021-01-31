Nineteen people reported for summons in relation to fixed penalty notices following a party in Portsmouth

Published: 31st January 2021 15:55

A total of nineteen people, most of whom were men and women aged in their late teens and 20’s, have been reported for summons in relation to £800 fixed penalty notices following a house party in Portsmouth last night.

Shortly after 10.20pm on Saturday 30th January, Officers received a report about a large social gathering taking place at an Airbnb in St Chad’s Avenue, Portsmouth. Upon further inspection it appeared a party was taking place in contravention of the current Health Protection Regulations.

Officers from the Response and Patrol and Neighbourhoods teams attended and reported for summons those who had attended. They will now face £800 fixed penalty notices.

A man, aged 27, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Another man, also aged 27, from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Both men remain in custody at this time while our enquiries continue.

A third man, aged 24, from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of affray and using threatening/ abusive words or behaviour but was later released from custody with no further action. He has been reported for summons in relation to a £800 fixed penalty notice.

Chief Inspector Rob Mitchell said “This was a blatant breach of the Health Protection Regulations that are in force to keep people safe during the pandemic.

“The people attending this party were putting themselves and their loved ones at risk from the virus. It’s actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS.

“Anyone who does not follow the regulations faces a fixed penalty notice. The minimum fine relating to parties of 15 people or more has now increased to £800 following an announcement by the Government”.

