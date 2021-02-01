Strong support for new community, sports and swimming centre at Bransbury Park

Published: 1st February 2021 11:50

Results of a city-wide consultation on plans for a new sports facility will be considered by Portsmouth City Council at a decision meeting on 5 February 2021.

At the end of last year, the council asked residents to have their say on proposals to invest money in a brand new facility in the south east of the city. The council's preferred location was Bransbury Park, on the site of the present sports and community facilities.

Money had been set aside for essential maintenance at Eastney Swimming Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre. But this would not cover improvements to encourage new customers, or deal with accessibility issues at Eastney and would have only added a few years' extra life to both facilities. Therefore, officers were asked to explore options and the idea of a new centre was considered, alongside the alternative of rebuilding both existing centres on their current sites.

1800 responses were received with a clear majority (63%) saying they agree with the proposal to build a new combined facility at Bransbury Park. Just 22% disagreed with the idea.

The council are considering the report at the meeting of the Culture, Leisure and Economic Development portfolio on 5 February where there will be a decision on whether to go ahead with officer recommendations to approve progressing the plans.

If approved, the next step will be to have further discussions with users of the existing community centre at Bransbury Park, along with the users of both Eastney Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre, to decide the right mix of facilities. This could include a new gym, sports hall and two pools, including a learner pool, as well as meeting rooms and other facilities needed to replace the existing community centre. Specialist consultants have already been brought in and it is believed the new centre would cost around £12.5 million.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "We made a promise that we would bring forward plans to either completely refurbish, rebuild or replace Eastney Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre. It was important that the public decide which option they preferred and there is very strong support for combining these facilities into a brand new centre at Bransbury Park. We want to reassure residents that this will not involve the loss on any of the existing grassed areas and plans will need to address concerns over parking."

"The pandemic has made it more important than ever to invest in sport and leisure and get more people active. We had to look at our current provision and make challenging financial decisions to invest in the future so we have fit-for-purpose and accessible facilities for all our residents to use. It is clear that a co-location of the community, sports and swimming centres into one new facility is both the public's and the council's preferred option. I am delighted that we have been able to allocate sufficient funding in the Council's Capital Budget to ensure that this exciting project can be delivered, subject to further discussions with Sport England. I hope Full Council support these once in a generation plans."

For the latest information visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/sportandleisure

