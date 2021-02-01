https://analytics.google.
Witness appeal following robbery in Portsmouth

Published: 1st February 2021 12:00
Officers investigating a robbery in Portsmouth are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened between 3.12pm and 3.45pm on Tuesday, 26 January in George Street, Portsmouth.

A 33-year-old man was approached by a group of six to eight males who assaulted him before trying to steal his moped.

The group took the 33-year-old’s keys before running off in the direction of the Mermaid pub or Shearer Road.

The victim sustained a minor injuries to his knee, wrist and thumb during the assault.

One of the males is described as being white, aged between 16-24 years-old, 5ft 9ins tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a grey hoodie with blue stripes down the sleeves.

The rest of the group were described as wearing dark tracksuits with hoods up and possibly bandanas.

Two boys aged 13 and 17, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have been questioned by officers and released on police bail, with conditions, while our enquiries continue.

Were you in the area around the time of this incident? Did you witness anything? Perhaps you were driving in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage?

Do you have any private CCTV that may have captured something?

If you have any information that could help,  please call 101, quoting 44210030375, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

