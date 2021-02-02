CCTV image released after robbery in Southsea

Published: 2nd February 2021 14:50

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a robbery that took place at the Premier Convenience Store, Victoria Road North, on Sunday 31 January.

At 8pm, a man entered the store and threatened a staff member with a knife, before taking around £100 cash from the till and a number of packets of cigarettes from behind the till. He then cycled down Stansted Road towards Fawcett Road.

This man was seen in the area at the time.

He is described as:

Around 5foot 11inches tall

White

Of proportionate build

Wearing a dark hoody with a white zipper, a vertical white zipper on the left chest pocket and white piping on the hood, black trousers, black trainers, a balaclava or mask and black gloves.

Carrying a green Asda bag.

Although the image is not clear, someone might recognise the person pictured and Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time, or anyone who thinks they have been offered cigarettes for sale in suspicious circumstances.

If you recognise the man or have any information, call 101 quoting reference 44210037566. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

