E-fits released after assault at address in Portsmouth

Published: 3rd February 2021 10:44

Do you recognise the women in these e-fits?

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises them following a report of an assault at an address on Ranelagh Road in December.

Between 8.15 and 8.30pm on Tuesday 8 December 2020, two women attended the address and assaulted the occupier, a 22-year-old-woman, leaving her with cuts and scratches. She was not seriously injured.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now turning to the public for help. They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Officers would also like to speak to the two women pictured in the e-fits in connection with the incident.

 


 

The first woman is described as follows:

  • White
  • Around 30-years-old
  • Of large/stocky build
  • Blonde hair
  • Wearing a dark coloured, long sleeved top and a navy body warmer

The second woman is described as follows:

  • White
  • Around 30-years-old
  • Of slim build
  • Blonde hair worn in a pony tail
  • Wearing a thick cardigan with burgundy on it

A 32-year-old woman from Winchester has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who recognises these women or has any information is asked to call  the Police on 101 quoting 44200474266.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

