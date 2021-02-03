https://analytics.google.
Can you help Hampshire Constabulary find a missing man from Southsea?

Published: 3rd February 2021 18:55
Can you help the Police find missing Jordan Green from Southsea?

The 28-year-old was last seen at his home this morning and the Poloice and his family and extremely concerned for his welfare.

It is believed Jordan may have travelled to Surrey today, and Officers are asking for people to keep an eye out for him this evening.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with short brown hair. He also has the name Isabella tattooed on one arm.

 

 

Jordan left his home in his 2012-plate red Seat Leon car.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries today and are now turning tothe public for help.

If you have seen Jordan, or have any information about where he may be, please call the Police on 101, quoting reference number 540 of today's date (February 3).

