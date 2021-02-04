Portsmouth women sentenced to three years in prison following serious assault on Southsea Common

Published: 4th February 2021 17:30

A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced to three years in prison following a serious assault on Southsea Common last summer.

Daisy Hunt, 23, of Berkshire Close, was sentenced on Monday 1 February at Portsmouth Crown Court for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Minnie-Mo Hunt, 25, of Kiln Lane, Epsom, received an 18 month suspended sentence for causing actual bodily harm in the assault.

It comes following a serious assault on a 20-year-old woman from Havant, on June 17 2020, at around 8.30pm.

The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries to her head and face. She has since recovered from her injuries.

Portsmouth South inspector Louise Tester said: "This was a nasty assault that could have had much more serious consequences.

"This behaviour was completely unacceptable and the sentence shows that we will thoroughly investigate and seek prosecution for these kinds of distressing and violent crimes.

"I hope that this sentence provides some closure to the victim on this traumatic experience."

