Portsmouth joins forces with leading Chinese university to help protect global machine resources

Published: 5th February 2021 12:55

The University of Portsmouth has partnered with Ocean University of China (OUC) to collaborate on a more sustainable, equitable and secure use of global aquatic resources. The agreement will establish a formal relationship between both institutions and identify areas for collaboration in research and learning.

The signing means there will be greater knowledge and innovation exchanges between experts in the UK and China. This will come through visiting researcher placements, student exchange and joint-collaborative research on locally relevant and globally important issues. The long-term aim is to create a version of Portsmouth's Centre for Blue Governance (CBG) at Ocean University of China, which will work with and complement the growing expertise of colleagues at the University of Portsmouth.

OUC is the premier higher education and research institution in China, addressing the specific challenges of ocean and coastal natural resource management. Its researchers are world-leading experts in disciplines, including oceanography and fisheries science. The partnership establishes the University of Portsmouth and its Centre for Blue Governance as globally recognised experts in research and knowledge creation of aquatic systems, as well as the implementation of policies and interventions in its governance.

The University of Portsmouth is a progressive and dynamic university with an outstanding reputation for innovative teaching and globally significant research and innovation. It was rated 'Gold' in the UK government's Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) and was ranked in the top 150 under 50 in the world according to the Times Higher Education rankings.

Professor Pierre Failler, Director of the Centre for Blue Governance said: "I would like to thank Professor Kun Lu from OUC, who initiated the agreement during his stay at the University of Portsmouth as a visiting Professor at the Centre for Blue Governance. The collaboration with OUC will reinforce research cooperation between world-leading experts in the Centre for Blue Governance and OUC, especially on Blue Economy and Blue Governance where research needs are huge and require strong international partnership."

"The partnership will further facilitate student and staff exchange and the development of joint research projects that will strengthen the relationship between the two Centres for Blue Governance. In that regards, we can recall the motto of OUC that is ‘ocean embraces all streams; exploring promises reaching far'."

Professor Kun Lu, Ocean University of China, said: "I would like to express my gratitude to the China Scholarship Council for providing me with this valuable study opportunity at the University of Portsmouth. I also want to show my thanks to Professor Pierre Failler for his invitation to serve as the Ambassador to China and a visiting Professor for the CBG."

"As institutions with globally significant research and innovation at our core, we are setting up the ‘Sino-British Blue Governance Joint Research Centre' to enhance our research activities in this field and boost international cooperation to address the common challenges that this planet is faced with today. In light of Professor Failler's achievements in blue governance and his academic influence, OUC will invite him as the Green Card Professor and the foreign director of the centre when it is established. I am really optimistic about the future of cooperation between two universities in the field of Blue Governance."

The agreement will continue to July 2023 with the possibility of renewal.

