Appeal for information following two-vehicle collision on M27, Junction 7

Published: 5th February 2021 16:57

Officers are appealing for information following a two-vehicle collision on the M27 this morning (Friday 5 February). They were called at 6.47am to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on the M27 slip road at Junction 7 for Hedge End. A lorry had collided with a black Toyota CHR-Excel when changing lanes, causing the car to collide with a road barrier.

The first lane of the carriageway was blocked for a short time while the Toyota was recovered from the road. The driver of the Toyota was taken to Southampton General Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene but drove off before exchanging details with officers or the driver of the Toyota.

Officers are keen to hear from the driver of the lorry or anyone who may have any information to assist us – call 101 quoting 44210043995.

The incident is currently under investigation.

