Seafront enhancements boost for Southsea

Published: 12th February 2021 12:12

Southsea is set to be even more of a world-class destination with a £200K funding boost for seafront enhancements.

The recent Portsmouth City Council Budget allocation will go towards significant public art installations, as well as making the seafront more user-friendly through additions such as benches, lighting and trees.

These enhancements will complement the sea defence works being undertaken by the Southsea Coastal Scheme - the UK’s largest local authority-led coastal defences’ project.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said: "Southsea’s new sea defences will stretch for 4.5km from Old Portsmouth to Eastney and will be a catalyst for enhanced areas.

"This latest funding matches last year's Budget allocation and is part of our plans to gradually build up a very significant fund for enhancements across the whole of the Southsea Coastal Scheme.

"We'll be working with local and international artists with plans for the new sea defences to deliver consistent enhancements along the whole seafront that are acceptable to everyone, giving a real Portsmouth identity.

"This could include enhancements such as low-level lighting where there has previously been no lighting at all, to new interpretation boards that showcase the historic importance of the area.

"Accessibility will also be a key concern and we want to enhance the connections to the wider seafront for the benefit of the community as a whole."

In late 2020, Portsmouth residents had their say on a draft enhancements plan, with the majority of respondents in favour of planned enhancements along the seafront.

The Southsea Coastal Scheme is worth more than £100M and will help to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses.

