Local singer/songwriter Bradley Jago to release impressive debut solo single

Published: 15th February 2021 12:07

Pop/R&B singer-songwriter Bradley Jago will release his hotly-anticipated second single, ‘Moonstruck’, on February 26th. It follows his well-received debut single ‘Shut Your Mouth’, and takes the form of a modern power ballad inspired by the likes of Christina Aguilera and John Legend.

Moonstruck has a unique lockdown creation story, and is a truly international track with creators based in three different countries. The song was written by Jago in collaboration with Lieke Neeleman, who is based in The Netherlands, mostly over Zoom. Production duties were handled by Tobias De Kretser, who is based in France. This international theme is ironic considering this song is about escaping and travelling to somewhere far away to break free from the shackles of love.

Of the track, Jago says: “‘Moonstruck’ is a metaphor for wanting to break free from relationship commitments and soar into space. I wanted to highlight the experience of feeling guilty about not being into the relationship as much as your partner, because you’re emotionally unavailable and want to leave your commitments down on earth, and there comes a point where you have to break their heart and break free.”

With ambient production and spacey reverb inspired by the likes of Ariana Grande, this modern power ballad takes listeners on a celestial journey. On the one hand, the music’s soaring strings and Jago’s powerful voice combine to create a feeling of flying through space, while on the other, the harsh reality of the lyrics bring listeners crashing back down to earth.

2021 is sure to be a big year for Bradley Jago. As well as launching a podcast, more singles and an EP are coming soon.

“WOW! Vocals, and range, and power… I got truly lost in that.” - Steph Nieuwenhuys, presenter of BBC Radio Solent Introducing on Jago’s debut single Shut Your Mouth.

Stream here: https://soundcloud.com/user-443773796-840994361/moonstruck/s-6sFf0Ofnz8Q

Bradley Jago online: https://www.instagram.com/bradleyjago/

https://www.facebook.com/bradleyjagomusic/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb4oy_ptYsoxzRGXSYyxIYA

TikTok: @bradleyjagomusic

