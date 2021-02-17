https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Haley is truly a constant professional, always producing great articles for us, not only for our business but also for our charity events."
- Andrew Pearce, Creatiques Couture
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Can you help Police locate missing Christine Thomas

Published: 17th February 2021 10:37

 

 

 

Can you help Officers find missing Christine Thomas from Portsmouth?

The 39-year-old was last seen at around midday yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 16 February) walking in the Northern Parade area of Portsmouth. 

Officers, along with Christine’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for Christine’s safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

Christine is described as a white female, aged 39, approx. 5ft 8ins tall with long dark black hair.

 

 

She was last seen wearing straight cut black jeans, black Skechers trainers, a thin black showerproof jacket and it is likely that she also had a black over-the-shoulder bag with her which had a Mickey Mouse charm keyring and zip on the front. 

If you have seen Christine yesterday afternoon or today, please call the Police on 101 quoting incident 44210059115.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Newsletters | Charity News | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies