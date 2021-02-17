Can you help Police locate missing Christine Thomas

Published: 17th February 2021 10:37

Can you help Officers find missing Christine Thomas from Portsmouth?

The 39-year-old was last seen at around midday yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 16 February) walking in the Northern Parade area of Portsmouth.

Officers, along with Christine’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for Christine’s safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

Christine is described as a white female, aged 39, approx. 5ft 8ins tall with long dark black hair.

She was last seen wearing straight cut black jeans, black Skechers trainers, a thin black showerproof jacket and it is likely that she also had a black over-the-shoulder bag with her which had a Mickey Mouse charm keyring and zip on the front.

If you have seen Christine yesterday afternoon or today, please call the Police on 101 quoting incident 44210059115.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

