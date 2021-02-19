https://analytics.google.
More overnight parking for Fratton residents

Published: 19th February 2021 08:53
Fratton residents with GA parking zone permits can now park for free in a business centre car park at weekends and between 6pm and 8am on weekdays.

The car park, in Nancy Road, is currently used by drivers who use the Victory Business Centre during the week. It can also be used by light commercial vehicle permit holders between 6pm and 8am.

From this week, Portsmouth City Council, who own the car park, is allowing residents with a GA zone residential parking permit, to leave their vehicle in the car park for free outside of regular business hours.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "We have listened to residents' requests and are able to offer the additional parking spaces in Nancy Road to GA permit holders."

For more information about the parking zone, visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk and search 'GA Fratton'.

 

