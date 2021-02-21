Portsmouth

Local News Coronavirus Update: Roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions Published: 22nd February 2021 17:24 Prime Minister Boris Johnson today set out the roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions, the main points are set out below: From 8th March All schools and colleges will reopen

University students can return for practical courses. There will be a review by the end of the Easter holidays for all other students

Face coverings are recommended for older students, but also for parents and staff in primary school

Wraparound childcare can also return for vulnerable pupils and where it is needed for parents or carers to go to work, support groups or seek medical care

People can meet one other person outside for recreation, which can include "a coffee on a bench"

A "broader range" of campaigning can continue from this date in light of elections on May

One nominated person can visit care homes, but will need PPE, a lateral flow test and to "keep physical contact to a minimum"

Holidays still not permitted and outbound passengers will be legally obliged to provide their reason for travel

Weddings attended by up to six people can take place in any circumstances From 29th March People will be allowed to meet outside either with one other household or within the "rule of six", including in private gardens

Stay at home rule is dropped but people should still minimise movement as much as possible

People will still be urged to work from home

Outdoor sport facilities will reopen, including tennis and basketball courts

Formally organised outdoor sports can also restart

Parents and children groups can return but are capped at 15 and must be outdoors. Indoor groups can take place for vulnerable children and where parents need the groups to go to work No earlier than 12th April All retail allowed to open

Restaurants and pub gardens will be allowed to serve customers sitting outdoors

Gyms can reopen for individuals and household groups

"Personal care premises" (hairdressers) can reopen

UK "staycations" away from home permitted, with self-contained accommodation able to reopen for use by members of the same household

Children allowed to attend indoor play activities, with up to 15 parents or guardians allowed to join them

Zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas can reopen

Libraries and community centres can reopen

Weddings attended by up to 15 people can take place No earlier than 17th May People can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors

Six people or two households can meet indoors

Up to 30 people can meet to celebrate weddings or other life events like christenings

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment such as museums, cinemas and children's play areas can open

Hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen

Performances and large events can resume, with some limits. For indoor events they can be at half capacity or 1,000 people, and outdoors they can be at half capacity or 4,000 people - whichever is lower. For large venues (at least 40,000 capacity) up to 10,000 will be allowed to attend

International travel will resume no earlier than 17 May No earlier than 21st June All legal limits on social contact will be removed

No legal limits on the number of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events

Nightclubs and theatres will be allowed to reopen The four tests for easing restrictions The gap between each stage of restrictions being eased is expected to be five weeks. Four conditions must be met at each stage before proceeding to the next one: The coronavirus vaccine programme continues to go to plan

Vaccines are sufficiently reducing the number of people dying with the virus or needing hospital treatment

Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospital admissions

New coronavirus variants do not fundamentally change the risk of lifting restrictions (source BBC News)

