Coronavirus Update: Roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions
|Published: 22nd February 2021 17:24
Prime Minister Boris Johnson today set out the roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions, the main points are set out below:
From 8th March
All schools and colleges will reopen
University students can return for practical courses. There will be a review by the end of the Easter holidays for all other students
Face coverings are recommended for older students, but also for parents and staff in primary school
Wraparound childcare can also return for vulnerable pupils and where it is needed for parents or carers to go to work, support groups or seek medical care
People can meet one other person outside for recreation, which can include "a coffee on a bench"
A "broader range" of campaigning can continue from this date in light of elections on May
One nominated person can visit care homes, but will need PPE, a lateral flow test and to "keep physical contact to a minimum"
Holidays still not permitted and outbound passengers will be legally obliged to provide their reason for travel
Weddings attended by up to six people can take place in any circumstances
From 29th March
People will be allowed to meet outside either with one other household or within the "rule of six", including in private gardens
Stay at home rule is dropped but people should still minimise movement as much as possible
People will still be urged to work from home
Outdoor sport facilities will reopen, including tennis and basketball courts
Formally organised outdoor sports can also restart
Parents and children groups can return but are capped at 15 and must be outdoors. Indoor groups can take place for vulnerable children and where parents need the groups to go to work
No earlier than 12th April
All retail allowed to open
Restaurants and pub gardens will be allowed to serve customers sitting outdoors
Gyms can reopen for individuals and household groups
"Personal care premises" (hairdressers) can reopen
UK "staycations" away from home permitted, with self-contained accommodation able to reopen for use by members of the same household
Children allowed to attend indoor play activities, with up to 15 parents or guardians allowed to join them
Zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas can reopen
Libraries and community centres can reopen
Weddings attended by up to 15 people can take place
No earlier than 17th May
People can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors
Six people or two households can meet indoors
Up to 30 people can meet to celebrate weddings or other life events like christenings
Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open
Indoor entertainment such as museums, cinemas and children's play areas can open
Hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen
Performances and large events can resume, with some limits. For indoor events they can be at half capacity or 1,000 people, and outdoors they can be at half capacity or 4,000 people - whichever is lower. For large venues (at least 40,000 capacity) up to 10,000 will be allowed to attend
International travel will resume no earlier than 17 May
No earlier than 21st June
All legal limits on social contact will be removed
No legal limits on the number of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events
Nightclubs and theatres will be allowed to reopen
The four tests for easing restrictions
The gap between each stage of restrictions being eased is expected to be five weeks.
Four conditions must be met at each stage before proceeding to the next one:
The coronavirus vaccine programme continues to go to plan
Vaccines are sufficiently reducing the number of people dying with the virus or needing hospital treatment
Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospital admissions
New coronavirus variants do not fundamentally change the risk of lifting restrictions
