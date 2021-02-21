https://analytics.google.
COVID-19 Vaccination walk-in centre opens in Portsmouth

Published: 24th February 2021 16:40
Following news from the Government about a proposed road-map out of lockdown and an end to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the NHS Solent Trust have opened four large-scale walk-in vaccination centres for a trial period across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, including one in Portsmouth.

The centre at St James' Hospital in Portsmouth will offer walk-in appointments 7 days a week between 12:30pm and 3:30pm for the following eligible individuals:

  • Those aged 64 and over
  • People who have received a letter from the Government saying they are at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)
  • Adults in receipt of Carer's Allowance
For further information from the NHS Solent Trust, visit their website here.
Comments

