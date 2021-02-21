COVID-19 Vaccination walk-in centre opens in Portsmouth
|Published: 24th February 2021 16:40
Following news from the Government about a proposed road-map out of lockdown and an end to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the NHS Solent Trust have opened four large-scale walk-in vaccination centres for a trial period across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, including one in Portsmouth.
The centre at St James' Hospital in Portsmouth will offer walk-in appointments 7 days a week between 12:30pm and 3:30pm for the following eligible individuals:
- Those aged 64 and over
- People who have received a letter from the Government saying they are at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)
- Adults in receipt of Carer's Allowance
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.