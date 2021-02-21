Appeal for information following Hayling Island collision

Published: 25th February 2021 15:06

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to a collision which took place on Hayling Island.

At around 6.30pm on Sunday 21 February, a car and a grey Sinnis motorbike collided on the A3023 Manor Road, at the junction with Station Road. The motorcyclist suffered some injuries as a result, but these are not life-threatening.

The car, described as a white Ford, initially stopped and the driver asked the motorcyclist if he was ok, but left the scene before details were exchanged.

Police do not have a registration number for this vehicle, but the driver has been described as a white woman, aged 60 years or older, with shoulder length white hair and glasses.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, anyone who captured the incident or the moments before and after it on Dash Cam, or who has information that could potentially help us identify the car and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210065757.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

