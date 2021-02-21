Appeal for witnesses after fatal collision on Anmore Road

Published: 26th February 2021 14:45

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a collision in Denmead yesterday (25 February).

The single vehicle collision, involving a white Range Rover, happened on a private driveway on Anmore Road, just before 12.30pm.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services, a 57-year-old woman from Fareham was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers investigating are now appealing for any witnesses that may be able to help our enquiries.

Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dash cam footage?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44210071134. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

