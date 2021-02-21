https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses after fatal collision on Anmore Road

Published: 26th February 2021 14:45
Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a collision in Denmead yesterday (25 February). 

The single vehicle collision, involving a white Range Rover, happened on a private driveway on Anmore Road, just before 12.30pm.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services, a 57-year-old woman from Fareham was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers investigating are now appealing for any witnesses that may be able to help our enquiries.

Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dash cam footage?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44210071134. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Newsletters | Charity News | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies