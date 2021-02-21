Witness appeal after attempted robbery in Portsmouth

Published: 27th February 2021 17:56

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Portsmouth.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm yesterday, 26 February, in Anchorage Park behind the Morrisons store.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, was approached by two men who have then assaulted him. This is being investigated as an attempted robbery.

The suspects have then ran off toward the Eastern Road. The victim, sustained minor injuries.

The two men are described as:

A white man, around 5ft 11ins tall with a stocky build, and short brown hair.

A white man, with a stocky build, wearing white Lonsdale trainers and a navy beanie with the letter ‘N’ on it.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw two men matching this description in the park or running onto Eastern Road?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44210073723. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

