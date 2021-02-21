https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Witness appeal after man assaulted in Portsmouth

Published: 2nd March 2021 15:23
Officers are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Portsmouth.

The incident happened at some time between 9pm and 9.45pm on Friday 26 February. The 50-year-old victim was walking along Tottenham Road when he was approached by four men and attacked. He was hit on the head with a glass bottle, causing an injury that required stitches.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who thinks they may have seen the offenders in the area, to get in touch with us. Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see anything that might help our inquiry?

Anyone with information can phone 101 with the reference 44210073621. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

