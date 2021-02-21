Gosport drug dealer jailed for four and a half years

Published: 4th March 2021 16:14

A man has been jailed for his involvement in the supply of Class A drugs in Gosport.

On 16 September 2020, officers carried out a warrant at an address in Albert Street where they discovered approximately £17,000 in cash, and cocaine with an estimated street value of £20,000.

Following the warrant, 28-year-old Antonio Panayi, of Albert Street in Gosport, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He was also charged with two counts of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, after police found quantities of cannabis and amphetamines.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Thursday 4 March 2021) Panayi was jailed for 4 and a half years, having previously pleaded guilty to the offences.

Drugs supply is often connected to other offending, such as high levels of violence or even the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable adults and children.

This is why, according to Hampshire Constabulary, they take such a tough stance on drug dealing, and encourage the public to continue to provide information to them about issues in your area so they can build a stronger picture of what is taking place.

Their advice to you, the public, is to trust your instincts and if you see something that doesn’t look right, get in touch.

Some signs to look out for:

- Other people seen inside the house or flat who don’t normally live there

- People coming and going from the property

- More taxis and cars than usual appearing at the property

- When you see the occupant, they may appear anxious or distracted

- Seeing drugs paraphernalia near to the property

If you spot any of these signs you can contact the Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

