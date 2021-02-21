Older person’s bus pass returns to 9:30am start time as schools and colleges open

Published: 5th March 2021 13:16

Free travel times on buses in Portsmouth for older people will return to the normal start time of 9.30am on Monday 8 March, as young people return to school and college.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "We are returning the older bus pass operating times to starting at 9.30am as it is important we make sure there is space on buses for young people to travel to school and college in Portsmouth from Monday."

The 9.30am start time for older people’s bus passes was temporarily removed in January this year to help older people travel to early morning vaccination appointments and travel at quieter times for essential journeys such as food shopping. The return to school will start to create peak travel times again where space will be more limited on buses.

Cllr Stagg continued "I would encourage everyone to plan their journey to try and avoid busy times where possible during the pandemic. And when getting on and off the bus please be considerate and give people space."

Older persons concessionary bus passes are available for people who have reached state pension age. The older person’s bus pass entitles people to free travel on bus services throughout England from 9.30am to 11pm Monday to Friday and all day at weekends and on public holidays. The disabled person's bus pass continues to be free all day.

For more information visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk and search 'bus pass'.

