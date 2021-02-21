D-Day Story museum scoops award for excellence

Published: 5th March 2021 16:59

The D-Day Story museum has received a Silver award for providing a highly accessible and inclusive experience for visitors. The Accessible and Inclusive Tourism award was presented online at the Beautiful South Awards this week.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development said, "Everyone at the D-Day Story is delighted to win this award. Accessibility and inclusivity are at the heart of our visitor experience. This award recognises the fantastic customer service that the front of house team gives to visitors from all backgrounds and the extra mile they go to make everyone feel welcome.

It also highlights that our displays are designed to be accessible. When the museum was transformed, the exhibitions were created with direct input and advice from visitors with disabilities, and include braille and 'quick and easy' guides. We also offer a varied accessible event programme including BSL (British Sign Language) tours and a quiet hour."

The D-Day Story is one of six museums run by Portsmouth Museums, part of Portsmouth City Council. The museum is no stranger to recognition for excellence, having been awarded the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award in 2020 amongst others.

This time the museum was required to demonstrate how they met certain criteria, such as how they have developed the customer experience for people with accessibility requirements.

Cllr Pitt added, "We are proud to welcome visitors from all backgrounds to discover the story of D-Day and look forward to continuing the award-winning service when we can reopen."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.