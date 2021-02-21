https://analytics.google.
Witness appeal after theft of car in Cosham

Published: 6th March 2021 10:25
Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information following a burglary which took place in Cosham in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday 3rd March.

Between 12.45am and 1.30am, entry was gained to an address on Courtmount Grove, Cosham, and a set of keys to a black Ford C-Max were taken. The car was then stolen.

The occupants of the address were at home at the time, but no-one was injured.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw or heard anything.

Perhaps you’re a resident in the area who has Ring doorbell footage or dash cam footage? Perhaps you saw the car leaving the area?

If you have any information that may assist our enquiries you can get in touch by calling 101 and quoting 44210079373.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

