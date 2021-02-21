Freedom of the City for Portsmouth's critical workers and pandemic volunteers

Published: 8th March 2021 15:54

Critical workers and volunteers in Portsmouth are to be awarded the Freedom of the City by Portsmouth City Council in recognition of their hard work and dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan to grant the Freedom of the City to those who have been instrumental in supporting residents of Portsmouth is to be formally proposed and agreed at a special Full Council meeting on 16 March - the agenda for which will be published today (8 March).

Once confirmed, it will be symbolically granted to all critical workers in Portsmouth, including frontline medics, carers, teachers, supermarket workers and delivery drivers, as well as community volunteers who have supported the vulnerable and helped with the roll out of the city's testing and vaccination programmes.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We wish to record our gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful work done by critical workers and volunteers in many different roles to support residents of Portsmouth during the coronavirus pandemic. The support given has been phenomenal and the council wishes to recognise the dedication, self-sacrifice, skill and hard work shown by so many by awarding the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth to all critical workers who have supported residents of Portsmouth during the pandemic. I am very grateful for the support from all the parties across the council for this proposal and the agreement from all groups to recognise the enormous efforts of our critical workers in this way. It is very important that this is done in a cross-party manner."

The formal admission to the Freedom of the City will be arranged once the resolution has been formally approved by council members. As is tradition, the resolution will then be engrossed on vellum and sealed before being formally presented to a representative of the city's critical workers.

Portsmouth's critical workers and volunteers of the pandemic will join a select list of other notable individuals and groups who have been granted the Freedom of the City - including The Corps of Royal Marines and Portsmouth Football Club.

A number of individuals who have made an outstanding contribution during the pandemic will also be recognised in the coming weeks by the Coronavirus Civic Awards. 160 people were nominated for the awards by others in the community. Each nominee will be recognised with a certificate from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and Civic Award recipients selected by an independent panel.

