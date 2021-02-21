Bike hangars are a move in the right direction for cycle storage

Published: 8th March 2021 16:55

Residents in Portsmouth will benefit from a bike hangar pilot which puts two wheels first by tackling barriers to cycling associated with lack of outside cycle storage.

The trial, which launches next week, is the first of its kind in Portsmouth and aims to provide a practical solution for residents who do not have access to secure outside parking for their bikes. Bike hangars are a popular choice in other parts of the UK and have proved invaluable in busy cities like London, where demand is high.

Portsmouth City Council has introduced the scheme to help make cycling a more accessible choice for residents. Increasing cycling opportunities for leisure, commuting or to access education will benefit peoples' physical and mental health, wealth, and supports the council's commitment to improve air quality and create a greener, cleaner city.

Bike hangars are secure, lockable, covered pods which can accommodate between four and six cycles. During a six month trial, the council will install a variety of hangar types, each specifically chosen for the eight roads participating in the trial, with one hangar to be installed in each of the roads. The first hangars will be installed in Manners Road and Lucknow Street on Monday 15 March. Additional hangars in Eastfield Road, Addison Road, Hunter Road, Clarence Road, Guildford Road and Sultan Road will be installed by Friday 26 March.

Each hanger takes up between half and one vehicle space on the road. By re-purposing a parking space in this way, up to six people are able to travel by bicycle who may not have been able to do so before.

Access to the hangars will be offered on a first come, first served basis to residents living nearby. Residents who sign up to the trial during the first six months will benefit from a free space during this time. After the initial six month period the hangar provider will charge £30 per year to rent a space and will manage the rental directly with customers.

Residents living in and around the roads where hangars have been installed will be invited to give their views throughout the trial. Residents are encouraged to get in touch to help the council understand demand for the storage and asses the suitability of the hangars in each location. If the scheme proves popular the council will seek further funding to expand bike hangars to other roads throughout the city.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "We've listened to cyclists' requests and investigated, over the past few months, a variety of bike hangar providers and I'm delighted that we are able to introduce this scheme. The hangars are part of a wider transport programme to encourage and enable more people to take part in more healthy, active travel.

"We know that many residents in the city really struggle with bicycle storage at home due to lack of outside space and this scheme will provide a practical solution to this problem.

"Renting a space in one of the secure hangars will be a huge advantage to anyone who normally struggles to carry their bike up to a flat or through a terraced house. If storage has stopped people from previously owning a bike, this could be a great opportunity to get one. I would encourage anyone who lives near one of trial roads to sign up for a space before they all get snapped up!"

Residents who are interested in renting a space in a bike hangar but don't live near the roads selected for the trial can nominate their road for a hangar in the future by visiting travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/bikehangars where they can also find out more about the trial.

