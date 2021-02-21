Do you recognise these men? CCTV images released in Portchester burglary investigation

Published: 10th March 2021 15:28

Officers are looking to speak with them in connection to three burglaries in the Portchester area on Wednesday morning.

They received a report that at around 3.40am on 8 March entry was forced to the JS Forecourt on West Street, around 5 minutes later there was a burglary at Tesco Express on West Street. At around 4.15am officers received another report of an attempted burglary at the Kwiki Mart, on Hillsley Road in Paulsgrove.

Nothing was stolen in any of these incidents.

The two men are described as:

Approximately 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, in his late teens to early twenties. He was wearing a red and blue Nike jacket with grey tracksuit bottoms.

Approximately 5ft 6ins to 5ft 7ins tall, slim build, in his late teens to early twenties. He was wearing a grey hoodie, blue body warmer, and dark trousers.

The images aren’t very clear, but Police are hoping someone who knows them might still recognise them.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you recognise the clothing in the images?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210086115. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

