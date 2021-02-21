Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure incident

Published: 11th March 2021 12:44

Police are appealing for information following an indecent exposure incident which took place on St George’s Road on Monday 8 March.

At approximately 9.50pm, a 20-year-old woman was walking along St George’s Road when a man approached her and indecently exposed himself. He then walked away. The woman was not injured.

The man is described as:

White man

Around 5ft8inches

Skinny build

Glasses

Wearing a beanie hat and snood

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

If you have any information that may assist our enquiries please get in touch by calling 101 quoting 44210087499.

Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.