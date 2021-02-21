Plans for three new fire stations announced including a new facility in Cosham

Published: 11th March 2021 15:14

An ambitious investment programme to build three new fire stations across the county has been unveiled by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Around £27m will be spent on rebuilding stations in Bishop’s Waltham and Redbridge, while a new facility will be created in Cosham.

Between now and 2024, the Station Investment Programme will deliver new and improved facilities which will better support a modern fire and rescue service, its partners and the communities it serves.

All three stations have been approved by Hampshire Fire Authority and a planning application will be submitted for the fire station in Bishop’s Waltham this month. Applications for Redbridge and Cosham are expected to be submitted later this year.

Most fire stations in the county are more than 50 years old and the demands of the service have changed significantly over this time, with older buildings becoming more expensive to run and maintain.

The design team will now work on the final designs plus more detailed plans and costings.

The Station Investment Programme includes:

A new fire station on the existing site in Lower Lane, Bishop’s Waltham. This is expected to be the first station to begin construction and this project will specifically aim to improve resilience against flooding. The operational crew will move into a temporary fire station in a nearby industrial unit while the new station is under construction.

Redbridge Fire Station occupies a large site on Redbridge Hill, Southampton, where space is shared with various partners, including the police and Border Force. The ambition is to rebuild on the existing site, phasing construction to enable all services to continue to operate while in temporary accommodation. This will be a collaboratively designed and cohesive public services building that will continue to serve the local community.

Meanwhile Cosham, in Portsmouth, will see the permanent relocation of the existing fire station in Wayte Street to a larger site in Northern Road, formerly used by Portsmouth Craft and Manufacturing Industries (PCMI). Portsmouth City Council has already outlined a wider strategy for the regeneration of Cosham, in development with partners. The new station will significantly improve space and facilities for a training base in the east of the county. Frontline teams will continue to operate from the existing site until construction is completed.

Chief Fire Officer for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, Neil Odin, said: “Investment in our fire stations is a fantastic opportunity for us. It will not only provide better facilities for our people to work and train, but also build relationships with other public sector partners.

“It is vital that as a service we are visible and accessible to the public, which is why all new stations will have dedicated facilities to engage with our communities.”

Chairman of Hampshire Fire Authority, Councillor Chris Carter, added: “This is very good news for the people of Hampshire and will allow our fire and rescue service to adapt for the future.”

For updates go to hantsfire.gov.uk/stationimprovement

